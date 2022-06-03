Jun 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Giants have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).

The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (249 total, 5.0 per game).

The Giants are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .245 team batting average.

The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 213 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has recorded a team-leading 30 runs batted in.

Of all major league batters, Flores ranks 86th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Joc Pederson's 12 home runs lead his team.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .274.

Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .293 batting average.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .268 for Miami with a team-high 31 RBI.

Chisholm ranks 38th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Soler is slugging .463 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 27 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Soler ranks 12th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .282 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 22 runs.

Jesus Aguilar has 43 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants - Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home

