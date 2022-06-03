Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins on Friday at loanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
  • The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (249 total, 5.0 per game).
  • The Giants are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Marlins rank eighth in MLB with a .245 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 213 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .318.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has recorded a team-leading 30 runs batted in.
  • Of all major league batters, Flores ranks 86th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Joc Pederson's 12 home runs lead his team.
  • Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .274.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a .293 batting average.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm is batting .268 for Miami with a team-high 31 RBI.
  • Chisholm ranks 38th in home runs and 17th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Soler is slugging .463 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 27 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Soler ranks 12th in homers and 35th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .282 batting average while slugging three homers and driving in 22 runs.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 43 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

June
3
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
