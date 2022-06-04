How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Saturday at loanDepot park against Pablo Lopez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (219 total runs).
  • The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored 264 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm has driven in the most runs for the Marlins with 31 runs batted in.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 39th in home runs and 20th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler has hit a team-best 11 home runs.
  • Soler is 17th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins' lineup with a .292 batting average.
  • Jesus Aguilar is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 31 while batting .262.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total is 64th and his RBI tally is 20th.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .600 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 30 runs.
  • Pederson is currently eighth in home runs and 25th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .297 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 21 runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

L 15-6

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
imago1006763360h
Premier Lacrosse League

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC

By Evan Lazar57 seconds ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy