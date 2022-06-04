How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants take the field on Saturday at loanDepot park against Pablo Lopez, who gets the start for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Marlins' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Marlins have the No. 14 offense in baseball scoring 4.4 runs per game (219 total runs).

The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Giants have scored 264 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm has driven in the most runs for the Marlins with 31 runs batted in.

Of all batters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 39th in home runs and 20th in RBI.

Jorge Soler has hit a team-best 11 home runs.

Soler is 17th in home runs and 38th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins' lineup with a .292 batting average.

Jesus Aguilar is batting .249 with eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 31 while batting .262.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Flores' home run total is 64th and his RBI tally is 20th.

Joc Pederson is slugging .600 this season, with a team-best 13 homers while driving in 30 runs.

Pederson is currently eighth in home runs and 25th in RBI in the major leagues.

Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .297 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 21 runs.

Thairo Estrada has collected 48 hits this season and has an OBP of .316. He's slugging .399 on the year.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants L 15-6 Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home

