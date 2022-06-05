How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will look to find success against Jakob Junis when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Marlins rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 224, 4.4 per game.
  • The Marlins rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants' .244 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 268.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm has driven in a team-leading 31 runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Chisholm's home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.
  • Jorge Soler has hit a team-high 11 home runs.
  • Soler ranks 19th in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .297.
  • Jesus Aguilar has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 31 while batting .256.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Flores is 65th in home runs and 21st in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson's 13 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .602.
  • Pederson ranks 10th in home runs and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Mike Yastrzemski's batting average of .289 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Thairo Estrada has 48 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

L 15-6

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

