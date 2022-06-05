How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

Jun 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Jazz Chisholm and the Miami Marlins will look to find success against Jakob Junis when he starts for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Marlins rank 10th in the league with a .244 batting average.

The Marlins rank 15th in runs scored with 224, 4.4 per game.

The Marlins rank 12th in baseball with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Giants' .244 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 268.

The Giants have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm has driven in a team-leading 31 runs batted in.

Of all hitters in MLB, Chisholm's home runs rank him 42nd, and his RBI tally ranks him 21st.

Jorge Soler has hit a team-high 11 home runs.

Soler ranks 19th in homers and 47th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Garrett Cooper leads the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .297.

Jesus Aguilar has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 31 while batting .256.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Flores is 65th in home runs and 21st in RBI.

Joc Pederson's 13 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .602.

Pederson ranks 10th in home runs and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Mike Yastrzemski's batting average of .289 leads all San Francisco hitters this season.

Thairo Estrada has 48 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants L 15-6 Home 6/4/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home

