Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Brash and Elieser Hernandez are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins face off on Friday at loanDepot park.

Mariners vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mariners vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mariners score the eighth-most runs in baseball (88 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Mariners rank sixth in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 21st in the league with 69 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .320.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads the lineup with a batting average of .365, and leads the Mariners in home runs, with five and runs batted in with 21.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .343 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Crawford ranks 34th in homers and 67th in RBI so far this year.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .254 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Adam Frazier is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle leads Miami in batting with a .321 average.
  • Wendle ranks 132nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 83rd in RBI.
  • Jesus Sanchez has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.
  • Jon Berti is batting .353 with an OBP of .577 and a slugging percentage of .588 this season.

Mariners and Marlins Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Royals

W 13-7

Home

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Braves

W 9-7

Away

4/24/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

-

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 25, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) celebrates his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blue Jackets at Penguins

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18158309
NHL

How to Watch Red Wings at Devils

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18165013
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Flyers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Maple Leafs

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18170377
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Rangers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_18170655
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sabres

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates with the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 23, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing Alexis Lafreni re (13) during the third period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy