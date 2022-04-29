Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Matt Brash and Elieser Hernandez are the projected starters when the Seattle Mariners and Miami Marlins face off on Friday at loanDepot park.
Mariners vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mariners vs. Marlins Batting Stats
- The Mariners' .233 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners score the eighth-most runs in baseball (88 total, 4.6 per game).
- The Mariners rank sixth in the league with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Marlins rank 16th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- The Marlins rank 21st in the league with 69 total runs scored this season.
- The Marlins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .320.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads the lineup with a batting average of .365, and leads the Mariners in home runs, with five and runs batted in with 21.
- Of all hitters in the majors, France's home runs rank him sixth, and his RBI tally puts him second.
- J.P. Crawford is hitting .343 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Crawford ranks 34th in homers and 67th in RBI so far this year.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .254 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Adam Frazier is batting .244 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in home runs with four and runs batted in with 15.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Chisholm ranks 14th in homers and sixth in RBI.
- Joey Wendle leads Miami in batting with a .321 average.
- Wendle ranks 132nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 83rd in RBI.
- Jesus Sanchez has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.
- Jon Berti is batting .353 with an OBP of .577 and a slugging percentage of .588 this season.
Mariners and Marlins Schedules
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Royals
W 13-7
Home
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Braves
W 9-7
Away
4/24/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
-
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)