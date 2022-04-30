Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar (99) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Robbie Ray will start for the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 20th in runs scored with 77, 4.1 per game.
  • The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 94.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
  • In all of baseball, Chisholm is 18th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.
  • Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI in the majors.
  • Jesus Sanchez has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks while batting .286.
  • Miguel Rojas has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .189.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.354), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • France ranks ninth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford is batting .352 with an OBP of .447 and a slugging percentage of .577 this season.
  • Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .239 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .479 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Braves

W 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Royals

W 5-4

Home

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Evan Massey8 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey8 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

By Brandon Rush8 minutes ago
USATSI_11020921
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz

By Kristofer Habbas8 minutes ago
imago0023673774h
College Baseball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
imago1006446058h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Independiente (SF) vs. Jaguares

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm

By Evan Lazar8 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy