Robbie Ray will start for the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 20th in runs scored with 77, 4.1 per game.

The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 94.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).

In all of baseball, Chisholm is 18th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.

Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks while batting .286.

Miguel Rojas has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .189.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.354), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.

France ranks ninth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.P. Crawford is batting .352 with an OBP of .447 and a slugging percentage of .577 this season.

Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .239 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .479 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Braves W 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/27/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 4/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Home 4/30/2022 Mariners - Home 5/1/2022 Mariners - Home 5/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/5/2022 Padres - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Royals W 5-4 Home 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins - Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home

