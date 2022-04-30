Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Robbie Ray will start for the Seattle Mariners in the second of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Marlins' .237 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 20th in runs scored with 77, 4.1 per game.
- The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 94.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .325.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm leads the Marlins in home runs (four) and runs batted in (15).
- In all of baseball, Chisholm is 18th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Wendle's .304 batting average leads his team.
- Wendle ranks 144th in homers and 96th in RBI in the majors.
- Jesus Sanchez has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks while batting .286.
- Miguel Rojas has a double, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .189.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in batting average (.354), home runs (five) and runs batted in (21) this season.
- France ranks ninth in home runs and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- J.P. Crawford is batting .352 with an OBP of .447 and a slugging percentage of .577 this season.
- Crawford ranks 44th in home runs and 80th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Adam Frazier has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .325 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .239 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .479 this season.
Marlins and Mariners Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Braves
W 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
W 8-6
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Royals
W 5-4
Home
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
