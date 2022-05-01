How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.
Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
- The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (80 total runs).
- The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.
- The Mariners rank 15th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 95.
- The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .322.
Marlins Impact Players
- Chisholm has a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
- Chisholm's home runs place him 21st in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Joey Wendle's .304 batting average paces his team.
- Wendle ranks 149th in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Jesus Sanchez is batting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
- Jesus Aguilar has a home run and 14 walks while batting .231.
Mariners Impact Players
- Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
- Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 11th and his RBI tally is second.
- Crawford's batting average of .360 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
- Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .230 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.
Marlins and Mariners Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/27/2022
Nationals
W 2-1
Away
4/28/2022
Nationals
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Mariners
W 8-6
Home
4/30/2022
Mariners
W 3-1
Home
5/1/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/2/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/3/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/4/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
5/5/2022
Padres
-
Away
5/6/2022
Padres
-
Away
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Rays
W 8-4
Away
4/27/2022
Rays
L 3-2
Away
4/28/2022
Rays
L 2-1
Away
4/29/2022
Marlins
L 8-6
Away
4/30/2022
Marlins
L 3-1
Away
5/1/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/2/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/3/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/4/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/5/2022
Rays
-
Home
5/6/2022
Rays
-
Home
How To Watch
May
1
2022
Seattle Mariners at Miami Marlins
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)