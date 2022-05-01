How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Marlins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (80 total runs).

The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.

The Mariners rank 15th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 95.

The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .322.

Marlins Impact Players

Chisholm has a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 15 runs.

Chisholm's home runs place him 21st in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Joey Wendle's .304 batting average paces his team.

Wendle ranks 149th in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.

Jesus Aguilar has a home run and 14 walks while batting .231.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.

Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 11th and his RBI tally is second.

Crawford's batting average of .360 leads all Seattle hitters this season.

Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .230 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/27/2022 Nationals W 2-1 Away 4/28/2022 Nationals W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Home 4/30/2022 Mariners W 3-1 Home 5/1/2022 Mariners - Home 5/2/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/3/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/4/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 5/5/2022 Padres - Away 5/6/2022 Padres - Away

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rays W 8-4 Away 4/27/2022 Rays L 3-2 Away 4/28/2022 Rays L 2-1 Away 4/29/2022 Marlins L 8-6 Away 4/30/2022 Marlins L 3-1 Away 5/1/2022 Marlins - Away 5/2/2022 Astros - Away 5/3/2022 Astros - Away 5/4/2022 Astros - Away 5/5/2022 Rays - Home 5/6/2022 Rays - Home

