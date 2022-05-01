How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) celebrates with third baseman Ty France (23) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Kansas City Royals during the twelfth inning at T-Mobile Park. Seattle defeated Kansas City, 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins and Jazz Chisholm will hit the field against the Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at loanDepot park.

Marlins vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Marlins have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Marlins have the No. 20 offense in MLB action scoring 4.0 runs per game (80 total runs).
  • The Marlins' .325 on-base percentage is sixth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners rank 15th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Mariners have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 95.
  • The Mariners are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .322.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Chisholm has a team-leading four home runs and has driven in 15 runs.
  • Chisholm's home runs place him 21st in the majors, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Joey Wendle's .304 batting average paces his team.
  • Wendle ranks 149th in homers and 101st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jesus Sanchez is batting .282 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks.
  • Jesus Aguilar has a home run and 14 walks while batting .231.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle in home runs with five and runs batted in with 21.
  • Among all batters in the majors, France's home run total is 11th and his RBI tally is second.
  • Crawford's batting average of .360 leads all Seattle hitters this season.
  • Crawford is 46th in homers and 86th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Adam Frazier has 20 hits this season and a slash line of .238/.304/.321.
  • Eugenio Suarez is batting .230 with an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Marlins and Mariners Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/27/2022

Nationals

W 2-1

Away

4/28/2022

Nationals

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Home

4/30/2022

Mariners

W 3-1

Home

5/1/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/3/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/4/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

5/5/2022

Padres

-

Away

5/6/2022

Padres

-

Away

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Rays

W 8-4

Away

4/27/2022

Rays

L 3-2

Away

4/28/2022

Rays

L 2-1

Away

4/29/2022

Marlins

L 8-6

Away

4/30/2022

Marlins

L 3-1

Away

5/1/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/2/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/3/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/4/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/5/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/6/2022

Rays

-

Home

