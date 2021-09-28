How to Watch Marlins at Mets

Both the Marlins and Mets have lost their last five games entering Tuesday's doubleheader in New York.

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

The Marlins made the playoffs last year and beat the Cubs in the first round while the Mets led the NL East for much of this season. However, though New York remained in the hunt for a National League wild card until earlier this month, both teams will be watching the playoffs from home.

Miami's Trevor Rogers and New York's Marcus Stroman are set to start on the mound Tuesday for their teams. Rogers has a 2.67 ERA and Stroman has a 3.00 ERA, so expect a pitchers' duel.

The Mets will look to finish the season on a strong note. With franchise player Francisco Lindor, who missed time this season with a strained oblique, back to full health next season, as well as ace pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, who have also been injured this year, New York could be right back in contention for the NL East title next season.

