September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search

Both the Marlins and Mets have lost their last five games entering Tuesday's doubleheader in New York.

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets:

Game Date: Sept. 28, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

You can stream the Marlins vs. Mets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Marlins made the playoffs last year and beat the Cubs in the first round while the Mets led the NL East for much of this season. However, though New York remained in the hunt for a National League wild card until earlier this month, both teams will be watching the playoffs from home.

Miami's Trevor Rogers and New York's Marcus Stroman are set to start on the mound Tuesday for their teams. Rogers has a 2.67 ERA and Stroman has a 3.00 ERA, so expect a pitchers' duel.

The Mets will look to finish the season on a strong note. With franchise player Francisco Lindor, who missed time this season with a strained oblique, back to full health next season, as well as ace pitchers Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, who have also been injured this year, New York could be right back in contention for the NL East title next season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
28
2021

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16833721
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

3 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the third quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

9 minutes ago
jonquel-jones
SI Guide

WNBA Playoffs, Man City–PSG Headline Packed Tuesday Slate

34 minutes ago
Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids the tackle attempt of Central Connecticut State Blue Devils safety Jahlil Brown (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Virginia vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

49 minutes ago
USATSI_13106728
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. FC Sheriff Tiraspol

1 hour ago
USATSI_16837481
Soccer

How to Watch RB Leipzig vs. Club Brugge

1 hour ago
USATSI_13131435
Soccer

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Atlético Madrid

1 hour ago
Manchester City
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City

1 hour ago
Liverpool
Soccer

How to Watch Porto vs. Liverpool

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy