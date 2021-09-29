How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

With the 2021 MLB regular season winding down, the Mets and Marlins will play one of their last games of the year Wednesday night.

The Mets have been within striking distance of a spot in the MLB postseason in recent weeks, but unfortunately those chances have disappeared. They have been eliminated from postseason contention, as are the Miami Marlins.

How to Watch: Marlins at Mets

Game Date: Sept. 29 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

In Tuesday's double-header between these two teams, the Mets took both games. They won the first game by a final score of 5-2 and then won the second game 2-1 over the Marlins.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent to build around moving forward. The Mets, in particular, will have some big decisions to make this offseason. One of their biggest will be deciding whether to pay up to re-sign star infielder Javier Báez, who they acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

While missing the playoffs is always a disappointing way to end the season, both of these teams should be excited about the future. New York has to figure out how to be more consistent next year, while the Marlins need their young talent to continue developing.

Tonight, the Mets will give the starting nod to Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA). The Marlins will start Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.24 ERA).

