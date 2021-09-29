How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the 2021 MLB regular season winding down, the Mets and Marlins will play one of their last games of the year Wednesday night.
Author:

The Mets have been within striking distance of a spot in the MLB postseason in recent weeks, but unfortunately those chances have disappeared. They have been eliminated from postseason contention, as are the Miami Marlins. 

How to Watch: Marlins at Mets

Game Date: Sept. 29 2021

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

Live stream Marlins at Mets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Tuesday's double-header between these two teams, the Mets took both games. They won the first game by a final score of 5-2 and then won the second game 2-1 over the Marlins.

Both of these teams have a lot of talent to build around moving forward. The Mets, in particular, will have some big decisions to make this offseason. One of their biggest will be deciding whether to pay up to re-sign star infielder Javier Báez, who they acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

While missing the playoffs is always a disappointing way to end the season, both of these teams should be excited about the future. New York has to figure out how to be more consistent next year, while the Marlins need their young talent to continue developing.

Tonight, the Mets will give the starting nod to Taijuan Walker (7-11, 4.57 ERA). The Marlins will start Elieser Hernandez (1-3, 4.24 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
29
2021

Miami Marlins at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Orioles

3 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

3 minutes ago
USATSI_11761400
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in NCAA Women's Volleyball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16825690
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC

3 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

8 minutes ago
Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Indiana at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) jumps across the goal line for a late third quarter touchdown. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead but fell to the Cardinals with a final score of 19 to 31. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 17
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/30/2021

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at HFX Wanderers FC

1 hour ago
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Utah State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy