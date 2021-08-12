Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Milwaukee Brewers will look to sweep the four-game series from the Cubs when they take the field Thursday afternoon.
The Milwaukee Brewers made quick work of the Cubs on Wednesday as they collected eight hits and seven runs in the first inning off Chicago starter Jake Arrieta. It was more than enough for their ace Corbin Burnes to bring home the win.

Burnes, though, stole the headlines when he tied a major league record striking out ten straight Cubs from the second to fifth innings. Burnes would finish the game with 15 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. Milwaukee would go on to win the game 10-0 for their third straight win.

With the win, the Brewers have extended their lead in the NL Central to eight games thanks to the Cincinnati Reds losing their third straight. The Brewers are on the verge of running away and hiding in the division and now have their sights set on the best record in the NL. They currently sit a half-game behind the Dodgers and four and a half behind the San Francisco Giants.

The Cubs are just trying to win any game at this point. They are still sitting on two wins since the trade deadline and have lost seven straight. It doesn't get any easier today as they get to face the Brewers' other ace in Brandon Woodruff.

Time: 2:20 pm ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Brewers send Brandon Woodruff (7-6,  2.23 ERA) to the mound in hopes to finish off the sweep against the struggling Cubs. The Cubs will counter with their lone bright spot on the team right now in Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68 ERA). Hendricks is tied for the league lead in wins with 13 and has won his last 11 decisions. He has not suffered a loss since the middle of May, but beating the Brewers right now will be tough.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
12
2021

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
2:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
