Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Brosseau (20) and first baseman Rowdy Tellez (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Brewers won 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will take on the Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (71 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .284 on-base percentage.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .260 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.
  • The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 92.
  • The Cubs get on base at a .344 clip, best in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Willy Adames paces the Brewers with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.
  • Adames' home runs rank him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.
  • Rowdy Tellez is hitting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-best batting average of .269.
  • Yelich is batting .194 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .311 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
  • Ian Happ's batting average of .333 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 67th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
  • Willson Contreras is slashing .242/.347/.435 this season for the Cubs.
  • Wisdom has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .466 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/4/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Pirates

W 21-0

Home

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:10
PM/EST
