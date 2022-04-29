Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will take on the Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (71 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .284 on-base percentage.
- No team has a better batting average than the .260 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.
- The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 92.
- The Cubs get on base at a .344 clip, best in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Willy Adames paces the Brewers with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.
- Adames' home runs rank him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.
- Rowdy Tellez is hitting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-best batting average of .269.
- Yelich is batting .194 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .311 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.
- Ian Happ's batting average of .333 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 67th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
- Willson Contreras is slashing .242/.347/.435 this season for the Cubs.
- Wisdom has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .466 on the year.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
W 1-0
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
W 12-8
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/4/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Pirates
W 21-0
Home
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
L 5-1
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
