The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will take on the Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 3.7 runs per game (71 total runs).

The Brewers rank 24th in the league with a .284 on-base percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .260 AVG the Cubs have posted this season.

The Cubs have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 92.

The Cubs get on base at a .344 clip, best in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames paces the Brewers with four home runs and runs batted in, driving in 12.

Adames' home runs rank him 14th in the majors, and he ranks 21st in RBI.

Rowdy Tellez is hitting .222 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Andrew McCutchen paces the Brewers with a team-best batting average of .269.

Yelich is batting .194 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .311 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Suzuki's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally ranks 10th.

Ian Happ's batting average of .333 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Happ ranks 67th in home runs and 32nd in RBI.

Willson Contreras is slashing .242/.347/.435 this season for the Cubs.

Wisdom has collected 13 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .466 on the year.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home 5/5/2022 Reds - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Pirates W 21-0 Home 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers - Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home

