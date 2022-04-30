How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Ian Happ among those expected to step up at the plate.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.222).
  • The Brewers have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (82 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .293 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 93.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Willy Adames paces the Brewers with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 14.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
  • McCutchen is batting .264 to lead the lineup.
  • McCutchen is 71st in home runs and 58th in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .228.
  • Christian Yelich has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .200.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki is batting .292 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 18th and his RBI tally ranks 14th.
  • Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .317 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
  • Happ ranks 71st in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom has 14 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

W 11-1

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/4/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Pirates

L 4-3

Home

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

