How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Ian Happ among those expected to step up at the plate.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.222).
- The Brewers have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (82 total runs).
- The Brewers' .293 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 93.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Willy Adames paces the Brewers with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 14.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally places him 14th.
- McCutchen is batting .264 to lead the lineup.
- McCutchen is 71st in home runs and 58th in RBI among major league batters this season.
- Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .228.
- Christian Yelich has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .200.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .292 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 18th and his RBI tally ranks 14th.
- Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .317 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.
- Happ ranks 71st in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Willson Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom has 14 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .468 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Giants
L 4-2
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
W 12-8
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
W 11-1
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/4/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Pirates
L 4-3
Home
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
L 5-1
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
L 11-1
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)