How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at American Family Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Andrew McCutchen and Ian Happ among those expected to step up at the plate.

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.222).

The Brewers have the No. 16 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (82 total runs).

The Brewers' .293 on-base percentage is 22nd in the league.

The Cubs rank fourth in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored the seventh-most runs in the league this season with 93.

The Cubs have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames paces the Brewers with five long balls and runs batted in, driving in 14.

Of all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs rank him ninth, and his RBI tally places him 14th.

McCutchen is batting .264 to lead the lineup.

McCutchen is 71st in home runs and 58th in RBI among major league batters this season.

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .228.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .200.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki is batting .292 this season with a team-high four home runs and 14 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Suzuki's home run total is 18th and his RBI tally ranks 14th.

Happ leads Chicago in batting with a .317 average while slugging two homers and driving in 11 runs.

Happ ranks 71st in home runs and 41st in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Willson Contreras has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

Patrick Wisdom has 14 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .468 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Cubs W 11-1 Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home 5/5/2022 Reds - Home 5/6/2022 Braves - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Pirates L 4-3 Home 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers - Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home

