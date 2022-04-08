How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/8/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 16, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets third baseman Jonathan Villar (1) reacts after being injured while stealing second base against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citi Field. Villar stayed in the game. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff will try to shut down Jonathan Villar and company when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers ranked 27th in MLB with a .233 batting average.
  • Last season the Brewers had the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (738 total runs).
  • Last year the Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranked 14th in the league.
  • The Cubs' .237 batting average ranked 23rd in the league last season.
  • The Cubs scored 705 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs had an OBP of .312 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Hunter Renfroe finished with a .259 average last season, with 31 home runs and 96 RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen collected 107 hits, posted an OBP of .334 and a .444 SLG.
  • Willy Adames finished last season with a .262 batting average while adding 25 home runs and 73 RBI.
  • Kolten Wong hit .272 with an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ finished with a .226 average and 66 RBI last season.
  • Villar posted a .249 average with 42 RBI.
  • Willson Contreras finished last season with 21 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .237.
  • Frank Schwindel hit .326 with an OBP of .371 and a slugging percentage of .591.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cubs

L 5-4

Away

4/8/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/9/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/11/2022

Orioles

-

Away

4/12/2022

Orioles

-

Away

4/13/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Brewers

W 5-4

Home

4/8/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/9/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/10/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/12/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/13/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
