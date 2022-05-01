How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Ian Happ will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 19th in the league with a .227 batting average.

The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (91 total).

The Brewers' .297 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.

The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .335.

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames paces the Brewers in home runs (five) and runs batted in (14).

Including all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs place him 11th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.

Tellez is hitting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Among all MLB hitters, Tellez ranks 21st in homers and 48th in RBI.

Christian Yelich has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.

Hunter Renfroe paces the Brewers with five home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .254.

Cubs Impact Players

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .279.

Suzuki's home run total puts him 21st in the big leagues, and he ranks 15th in RBI.

Happ's batting average of .317 leads all Chicago hitters this season.

Happ ranks 77th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Willson Contreras has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .242 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Cubs W 11-1 Home 4/30/2022 Cubs W 9-1 Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home 5/5/2022 Reds - Home 5/6/2022 Braves - Away 5/7/2022 Braves - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Braves L 3-1 Away 4/27/2022 Braves W 6-3 Away 4/28/2022 Braves L 5-1 Away 4/29/2022 Brewers L 11-1 Away 4/30/2022 Brewers L 9-1 Away 5/1/2022 Brewers - Away 5/3/2022 White Sox - Home 5/4/2022 White Sox - Home 5/6/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/7/2022 Dodgers - Home 5/8/2022 Dodgers - Home

