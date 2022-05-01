How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Ian Happ will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 19th in the league with a .227 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (91 total).
  • The Brewers' .297 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .335.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Willy Adames paces the Brewers in home runs (five) and runs batted in (14).
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs place him 11th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.
  • Tellez is hitting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Tellez ranks 21st in homers and 48th in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.
  • Hunter Renfroe paces the Brewers with five home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .254.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .279.
  • Suzuki's home run total puts him 21st in the big leagues, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
  • Happ's batting average of .317 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
  • Happ ranks 77th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Willson Contreras has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .242 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

W 11-1

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

W 9-1

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/4/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/5/2022

Reds

-

Home

5/6/2022

Braves

-

Away

5/7/2022

Braves

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Braves

L 3-1

Away

4/27/2022

Braves

W 6-3

Away

4/28/2022

Braves

L 5-1

Away

4/29/2022

Brewers

L 11-1

Away

4/30/2022

Brewers

L 9-1

Away

5/1/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/3/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/4/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/6/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/7/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

5/8/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) drives in a run on a fielders choice in the third inning of the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18181591
MLB

How to Watch Angels at White Sox

By Ben Macaluso7 minutes ago
USATSI_18040776
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

By Nick Crain11 minutes ago
USATSI_18183140
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs14 minutes ago
imago1011193900h
College Softball

How to Watch Houston at South Florida in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso15 minutes ago
imago1011271756h
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan at Purdue in College Baseball

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy