How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and Ian Happ will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 19th in the league with a .227 batting average.
- The Brewers are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (91 total).
- The Brewers' .297 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs rank fifth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored 94 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .335.
Brewers Impact Players
- Willy Adames paces the Brewers in home runs (five) and runs batted in (14).
- Including all hitters in baseball, Adames' home runs place him 11th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.
- Tellez is hitting .246 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
- Among all MLB hitters, Tellez ranks 21st in homers and 48th in RBI.
- Christian Yelich has four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .229.
- Hunter Renfroe paces the Brewers with five home runs and has put up a team-high batting average of .254.
Cubs Impact Players
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago in home runs (four) and runs batted in (14) this season while batting .279.
- Suzuki's home run total puts him 21st in the big leagues, and he ranks 15th in RBI.
- Happ's batting average of .317 leads all Chicago hitters this season.
- Happ ranks 77th in homers and 48th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Willson Contreras has collected 17 base hits, an OBP of .354 and a slugging percentage of .426 this season.
- Patrick Wisdom is batting .242 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .485 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Pirates
W 12-8
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/28/2022
Pirates
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Cubs
W 11-1
Home
4/30/2022
Cubs
W 9-1
Home
5/1/2022
Cubs
-
Home
5/3/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/4/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/5/2022
Reds
-
Home
5/6/2022
Braves
-
Away
5/7/2022
Braves
-
Away
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/26/2022
Braves
L 3-1
Away
4/27/2022
Braves
W 6-3
Away
4/28/2022
Braves
L 5-1
Away
4/29/2022
Brewers
L 11-1
Away
4/30/2022
Brewers
L 9-1
Away
5/1/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/3/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/4/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/6/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/7/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
5/8/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
