How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Ian Happ are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, who play on Monday at Wrigley Field, at 1:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers are 13th in the league with a .237 batting average.

The Brewers are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (218 total).

The Brewers rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Cubs have scored 201 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez has posted a team-high 10 home runs and has driven in 34 runs.

Including all major league hitters, Tellez is 84th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while hitting .234.

Yelich is 77th in home runs in the majors and 85th in RBI.

Kolten Wong has six doubles, three triples, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .222.

Tyrone Taylor is batting .250 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Happ leads Chicago in batting average (.259) and runs batted in (25) this season while also slugging five homers.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Happ is 77th in homers and 37th in RBI.

Willson Contreras is batting .256 with an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among all major league hitters, Contreras ranks 53rd in home runs and 158th in RBI.

Seiya Suzuki has 34 hits this season and a slash line of .245/.344/.432.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .220 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 25 RBI.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Padres W 2-1 Away 5/26/2022 Cardinals W 4-3 Away 5/27/2022 Cardinals L 4-2 Away 5/28/2022 Cardinals L 8-3 Away 5/29/2022 Cardinals W 8-0 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs - Away 5/30/2022 Cubs - Away 5/31/2022 Cubs - Away 6/1/2022 Cubs - Away 6/2/2022 Padres - Home 6/3/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/24/2022 Reds W 11-4 Away 5/25/2022 Reds L 4-3 Away 5/26/2022 Reds L 20-5 Away 5/28/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/30/2022 Brewers - Home 5/31/2022 Brewers - Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.