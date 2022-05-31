How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jace Peterson and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Brewers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (228 total).
  • The Brewers rank 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 208 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 35.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Tellez is 94th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Yelich ranks 81st in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
  • Kolten Wong is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
  • Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 26 and has a batting average of .248.
  • Happ is 81st in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting with a .264 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 16 runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 148th in RBI.
  • Schwindel is slashing .225/.268/.379 this season for the Cubs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .481.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/27/2022

Cardinals

L 4-2

Away

5/28/2022

Cardinals

L 8-3

Away

5/29/2022

Cardinals

W 8-0

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 7-6

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/31/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/1/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Reds

L 20-5

Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
