How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jace Peterson and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (228 total).
- The Brewers rank 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 208 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 35.
- Of all MLB hitters, Tellez is 94th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Including all MLB hitters, Yelich ranks 81st in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
- Kolten Wong is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 26 and has a batting average of .248.
- Happ is 81st in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting with a .264 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 16 runs.
- Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 148th in RBI.
- Schwindel is slashing .225/.268/.379 this season for the Cubs.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .481.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Cardinals
L 4-2
Away
5/28/2022
Cardinals
L 8-3
Away
5/29/2022
Cardinals
W 8-0
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 7-6
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/31/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Reds
L 20-5
Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
