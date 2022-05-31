How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/31/2022

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs and Frank Schwindel take the field in the third game of a four-game series against Jace Peterson and the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday at Wrigley Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Brewers are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (228 total).

The Brewers rank 15th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 12th in the league with 208 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 35.

Of all MLB hitters, Tellez is 94th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Yelich ranks 81st in home runs and 92nd in RBI.

Kolten Wong is hitting .224 with seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks.

Tyrone Taylor is hitting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Ian Happ leads Chicago in runs batted in with 26 and has a batting average of .248.

Happ is 81st in home runs and 33rd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting with a .264 average while slugging seven homers and driving in 16 runs.

Among all MLB hitters, Contreras is 45th in homers and 148th in RBI.

Schwindel is slashing .225/.268/.379 this season for the Cubs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 10 while driving in 25 runs and slugging .481.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Cardinals L 4-2 Away 5/28/2022 Cardinals L 8-3 Away 5/29/2022 Cardinals W 8-0 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs W 7-6 Away 5/30/2022 Cubs W 3-1 Away 5/31/2022 Cubs - Away 6/1/2022 Cubs - Away 6/2/2022 Padres - Home 6/3/2022 Padres - Home 6/4/2022 Padres - Home 6/5/2022 Padres - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Reds L 20-5 Away 5/28/2022 White Sox W 5-1 Away 5/29/2022 White Sox L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Brewers L 7-6 Home 5/30/2022 Brewers L 3-1 Home 5/31/2022 Brewers - Home 6/1/2022 Brewers - Home 6/2/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/3/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/4/2022 Cardinals - Home

