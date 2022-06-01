Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Frank Schwindel and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 19th in the league.
- The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (235 total runs).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.4 per game).
- The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the squad with a batting average of .247, while pacing the Brewers in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Including all major league batters, Tellez is 88th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
- Yelich is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
- Yelich is 84th in homers and 94th in RBI so far this season.
- Kolten Wong has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.
- Tyrone Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .252.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.271) this season while adding eight home runs and 18 RBI.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally ranks 126th.
- Ian Happ is a key run producer for Chicago with a .250 average, five homers and 26 RBI.
- Among all major league hitters, Happ is 84th in homers and 34th in RBI.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (26) this season.
- Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.
Brewers and Cubs Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Cardinals
L 8-3
Away
5/29/2022
Cardinals
W 8-0
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 7-6
Away
5/30/2022
Cubs
W 3-1
Away
5/31/2022
Cubs
L 8-7
Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
-
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
-
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
White Sox
W 5-1
Away
5/29/2022
White Sox
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 7-6
Home
5/30/2022
Brewers
L 3-1
Home
5/31/2022
Brewers
W 8-7
Home
6/1/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/4/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/5/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
