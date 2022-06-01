Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

May 26, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwindel and the Chicago Cubs head into a matchup with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Brewers vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .234 batting average ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the No. 6 offense in baseball scoring 4.6 runs per game (235 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs rank 17th in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 216 (4.4 per game).
  • The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the squad with a batting average of .247, while pacing the Brewers in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
  • Including all major league batters, Tellez is 88th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.
  • Yelich is hitting .234 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.
  • Yelich is 84th in homers and 94th in RBI so far this season.
  • Kolten Wong has seven doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 walks while batting .224.
  • Tyrone Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .252.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras leads Chicago in batting average (.271) this season while adding eight home runs and 18 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Contreras' home run total is 37th and his RBI tally ranks 126th.
  • Ian Happ is a key run producer for Chicago with a .250 average, five homers and 26 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Happ is 84th in homers and 34th in RBI.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the club in homers (11) and runs batted in (26) this season.
  • Schwindel has 39 hits and an OBP of .266 to go with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Brewers and Cubs Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Cardinals

L 8-3

Away

5/29/2022

Cardinals

W 8-0

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 7-6

Away

5/30/2022

Cubs

W 3-1

Away

5/31/2022

Cubs

L 8-7

Away

6/1/2022

Cubs

-

Away

6/2/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/3/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

-

Home

6/7/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

White Sox

W 5-1

Away

5/29/2022

White Sox

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 7-6

Home

5/30/2022

Brewers

L 3-1

Home

5/31/2022

Brewers

W 8-7

Home

6/1/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/4/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

6/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

download-3
entertainment

How to Watch Kingdom Business Series Premiere

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brandon Hagy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jul 18, 2021; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Lingmerth hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

David Lingmerth at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2021; Sea Island, Georgia, USA; William McGirt plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the RSM Classic golf tournament at Sea Island Golf Club - Seaside Course. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

William McGirt at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Nick Watney at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy