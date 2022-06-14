How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to do damage against Adrian Houser when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Mets lead the league with a .264 batting average.
  • The Mets are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (316 total).
  • The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .335 on-base percentage.
  • The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.
  • The Brewers have scored 267 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 18 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 57.
  • Alonso ranks second in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Francisco Lindor is hitting .245 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Lindor is 44th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Starling Marte is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .320 batting average.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in runs batted in with 38 while batting .251, which is also best on the team.
  • Tellez ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Christian Yelich is batting .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.
  • Overall, Yelich ranks 103rd in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.
  • Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 11. He's driven in 28 runs and is slugging .467.
  • Jace Peterson has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Mets and Brewers Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

6/9/2022

Phillies

L 8-3

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-6

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/18/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/19/2022

Reds

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
14
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
