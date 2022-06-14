How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Jun 12, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (32) in the eight inning of the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will look to do damage against Adrian Houser when he takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Mets vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Mets lead the league with a .264 batting average.

The Mets are the highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (316 total).

The Mets are the top team in baseball this season with a .335 on-base percentage.

The Brewers rank 25th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored 267 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 18 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 57.

Alonso ranks second in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .245 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Including all major league hitters, Lindor is 44th in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Starling Marte is hitting .276 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and nine walks.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with a .320 batting average.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in runs batted in with 38 while batting .251, which is also best on the team.

Tellez ranks 37th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Christian Yelich is batting .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .381 this season.

Overall, Yelich ranks 103rd in home runs and 132nd in RBI this year.

Willy Adames leads Milwaukee in home runs with 11. He's driven in 28 runs and is slugging .467.

Jace Peterson has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .292. He's slugging .420 on the year.

Mets and Brewers Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Padres L 7-0 Away 6/8/2022 Padres L 13-2 Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers - Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 6/9/2022 Phillies L 8-3 Home 6/10/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Away 6/11/2022 Nationals L 8-6 Away 6/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Mets - Away 6/15/2022 Mets - Away 6/16/2022 Mets - Away 6/17/2022 Reds - Away 6/18/2022 Reds - Away 6/19/2022 Reds - Away

