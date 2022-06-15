Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Brewers vs. Mets Batting Stats
- The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- The Brewers are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total).
- The Brewers' .303 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
- No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
- The Mets lead MLB with 320 runs scored this season.
- The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.
Brewers Impact Players
- The Brewers are lead in runs batted in by Tellez with a mark of 38, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .248.
- Tellez is 38th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.
- Yelich ranks 105th in home runs and 136th in RBI so far this season.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 11 long balls.
- Jace Peterson is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.
Mets Impact Players
- Alonso is batting .289 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 59 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Alonso ranks second in home runs and second in RBI.
- Francisco Lindor has 59 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- Overall, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI this year.
- Starling Marte has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.321/.441.
- Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.321) this season while adding three home runs and 29 RBI.
Brewers and Mets Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/9/2022
Phillies
L 8-3
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
L 8-6
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Mets
L 4-0
Away
6/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/16/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/18/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/19/2022
Reds
-
Away
6/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/8/2022
Padres
L 13-2
Away
6/10/2022
Angels
W 7-3
Away
6/11/2022
Angels
L 11-6
Away
6/12/2022
Angels
W 4-1
Away
6/14/2022
Brewers
W 4-0
Home
6/15/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/16/2022
Brewers
-
Home
6/17/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/18/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/19/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/20/2022
Marlins
-
Home
