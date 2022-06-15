Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.
  • The Brewers are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total).
  • The Brewers' .303 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.
  • The Mets lead MLB with 320 runs scored this season.
  • The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.

Brewers Impact Players

  • The Brewers are lead in runs batted in by Tellez with a mark of 38, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .248.
  • Tellez is 38th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.
  • Yelich ranks 105th in home runs and 136th in RBI so far this season.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 11 long balls.
  • Jace Peterson is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso is batting .289 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 59 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Alonso ranks second in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has 59 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
  • Overall, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI this year.
  • Starling Marte has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.321/.441.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.321) this season while adding three home runs and 29 RBI.

Brewers and Mets Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/9/2022

Phillies

L 8-3

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

L 8-6

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Mets

L 4-0

Away

6/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/18/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/19/2022

Reds

-

Away

6/20/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/8/2022

Padres

L 13-2

Away

6/10/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

6/11/2022

Angels

L 11-6

Away

6/12/2022

Angels

W 4-1

Away

6/14/2022

Brewers

W 4-0

Home

6/15/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/16/2022

Brewers

-

Home

6/17/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/18/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/19/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/20/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

