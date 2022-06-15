Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets will meet on Wednesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Rowdy Tellez and Pete Alonso among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Brewers vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Brewers are 26th in MLB with a .229 batting average.

The Brewers are the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (267 total).

The Brewers' .303 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.

No team has a better batting average than the .264 AVG the Mets have posted this season.

The Mets lead MLB with 320 runs scored this season.

The Mets have the best on-base percentage (.335) in baseball this year.

Brewers Impact Players

The Brewers are lead in runs batted in by Tellez with a mark of 38, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .248.

Tellez is 38th in homers and 18th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks while batting .242.

Yelich ranks 105th in home runs and 136th in RBI so far this season.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 11 long balls.

Jace Peterson is hitting .221 with six doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso is batting .289 this season with a team-high 18 home runs and 59 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Alonso ranks second in home runs and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor has 59 hits and an OBP of .325 to go with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Overall, Lindor ranks 47th in homers and seventh in RBI this year.

Starling Marte has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.321/.441.

Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.321) this season while adding three home runs and 29 RBI.

Brewers and Mets Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/9/2022 Phillies L 8-3 Home 6/10/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Away 6/11/2022 Nationals L 8-6 Away 6/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Mets L 4-0 Away 6/15/2022 Mets - Away 6/16/2022 Mets - Away 6/17/2022 Reds - Away 6/18/2022 Reds - Away 6/19/2022 Reds - Away 6/20/2022 Cardinals - Home

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Padres L 13-2 Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Home 6/15/2022 Brewers - Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home

