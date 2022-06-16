How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 6/16/2022

Jun 12, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with left fielder Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar and the New York Mets will square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field in the final of a three-game series, on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 16, 2022

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Mets vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Mets have an MLB-leading .263 batting average.

The Mets have the top offense in baseball scoring 5.0 runs per game (322 total runs).

The Mets have a league-leading .334 on-base percentage.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .231 team batting average.

The Brewers have scored 277 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59).

In all of MLB, Alonso ranks second in homers and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .242 with nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Lindor is 47th in home runs and seventh in RBI in the big leagues.

Jeff McNeil has accumulated a team-best batting average of .324.

Starling Marte is batting .279 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in batting average (.248) and runs batted in (38) this season while also slugging 10 homers.

Tellez's home run total places him 41st in the majors, and he is 24th in RBI.

Yelich is batting .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Yelich is 105th in home runs and 138th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Willy Adames is slugging .465 this season, with a team-high 11 home runs. He's also collected 30 RBI.

Jace Peterson has 32 hits and an OBP of .302 to go with a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Mets and Brewers Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 6/11/2022 Angels L 11-6 Away 6/12/2022 Angels W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Brewers W 4-0 Home 6/15/2022 Brewers L 10-2 Home 6/16/2022 Brewers - Home 6/17/2022 Marlins - Home 6/18/2022 Marlins - Home 6/19/2022 Marlins - Home 6/20/2022 Marlins - Home 6/21/2022 Astros - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/10/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Away 6/11/2022 Nationals L 8-6 Away 6/12/2022 Nationals W 4-1 Away 6/14/2022 Mets L 4-0 Away 6/15/2022 Mets W 10-2 Away 6/16/2022 Mets - Away 6/17/2022 Reds - Away 6/18/2022 Reds - Away 6/19/2022 Reds - Away 6/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/21/2022 Cardinals - Home

