How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ranger Suarez and Freddy Peralta the starting pitchers.
Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .251 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
- The Phillies rank 10th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of .208 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Brewers have scored 46 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).
Phillies Impact Players
- Nicholas Castellanos has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .267.
- In all of MLB, Castellanos is 13th in home runs and 58th in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and nine RBI.
- Schwarber is fifth in homers in MLB and 19th in RBI.
- Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .444.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Tellez's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is 29th.
- Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee this season.
- McCutchen is currently 196th in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Christian Yelich is slashing .195/.333/.366 this season for the Brewers.
- Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.
Phillies and Brewers Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
4/17/2022
Marlins
L 11-3
Away
4/18/2022
Rockies
L 4-1
Away
4/19/2022
Rockies
L 6-5
Away
4/20/2022
Rockies
W 9-6
Away
4/22/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/26/2022
Rockies
-
Home
4/27/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
W 5-2
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
W 4-2
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Pirates
-
Away
4/27/2022
Pirates
-
Away
