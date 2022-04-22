How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ranger Suarez and Freddy Peralta the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies' .251 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.

The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Phillies rank 10th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .208 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Brewers have scored 46 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .267.

In all of MLB, Castellanos is 13th in home runs and 58th in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and nine RBI.

Schwarber is fifth in homers in MLB and 19th in RBI.

Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .444.

Bryce Harper is hitting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Tellez's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is 29th.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee this season.

McCutchen is currently 196th in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.

Christian Yelich is slashing .195/.333/.366 this season for the Brewers.

Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Marlins - Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers - Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away

