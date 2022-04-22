How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong (16) celebrate a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Friday at Citizens Bank Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Ranger Suarez and Freddy Peralta the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .251 batting average is sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).
  • The Phillies rank 10th in baseball with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Brewers have a team batting average of .208 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Brewers have scored 46 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).

Phillies Impact Players

  • Nicholas Castellanos has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .267.
  • In all of MLB, Castellanos is 13th in home runs and 58th in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with four home runs and nine RBI.
  • Schwarber is fifth in homers in MLB and 19th in RBI.
  • Alec Bohm has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .444.
  • Bryce Harper is hitting .213 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez is batting .270 this season with a team-high three home runs and eight RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Tellez's home run total is 13th and his RBI tally is 29th.
  • Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 to lead Milwaukee this season.
  • McCutchen is currently 196th in homers and 80th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Christian Yelich is slashing .195/.333/.366 this season for the Brewers.
  • Kolten Wong has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .220. He's slugging .298 on the year.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

4/17/2022

Marlins

L 11-3

Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


