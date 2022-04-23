How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers will hit the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Zack Wheeler, who gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies have the third-best batting average in the league (.254).

The Phillies have the No. 18 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (51 total runs).

The Phillies are seventh in baseball with a .326 on-base percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Brewers rank 20th in the league with 48 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .289 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .286 with four doubles, three home runs and four walks, while getting on base at a rate of .352.

Castellanos is 14th in home runs and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bryce Harper has racked up nine runs batted in to lead his team.

Harper is 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI so far this year.

Kyle Schwarber has been solid source of run production for the Phillies with four long balls and nine runs batted in.

J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with a team-high batting average of .356.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with three and runs batted in with eight.

Tellez is 14th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

McCutchen's batting average of .255 leads all Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, McCutchen ranks 204th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is slashing .200/.327/.356 this season for the Brewers.

Willy Adames has nine hits and an OBP of .288 to go with a slugging percentage of .275 this season.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Marlins L 11-3 Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers - Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away

