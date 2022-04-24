How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies' .258 batting average is fourth-best in the league.

The Phillies have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (64 total runs).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Brewers have scored 53 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .288 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Castellanos paces the Phillies with a .321 batting average.

Castellanos is 19th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Bryce Harper has racked up 11 runs batted in to lead his team.

Harper is 46th in homers and 14th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Alec Bohm is hitting .393 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .227.

Tellez ranks 19th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Christian Yelich has 10 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .347 this season.

Yelich ranks 106th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 66th in RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Hunter Renfroe leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .260. He's also hit two home runs with five RBI.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Rockies L 4-1 Away 4/19/2022 Rockies L 6-5 Away 4/20/2022 Rockies W 9-6 Away 4/22/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Home 4/23/2022 Brewers L 5-3 Home 4/24/2022 Brewers - Home 4/25/2022 Rockies - Home 4/26/2022 Rockies - Home 4/27/2022 Rockies - Home 4/28/2022 Rockies - Home 4/29/2022 Mets - Away

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home

Regional restrictions apply.