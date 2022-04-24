How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .258 batting average is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (64 total runs).
  • The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Brewers have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Brewers have scored 53 runs (3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Brewers have an OBP of .288 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Castellanos paces the Phillies with a .321 batting average.
  • Castellanos is 19th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Bryce Harper has racked up 11 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Harper is 46th in homers and 14th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Alec Bohm is hitting .393 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins is hitting .213 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs (three) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .227.
  • Tellez ranks 19th in homers and 42nd in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Christian Yelich has 10 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .347 this season.
  • Yelich ranks 106th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 66th in RBI.
  • Andrew McCutchen has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
  • Hunter Renfroe leads Milwaukee with a batting average of .260. He's also hit two home runs with five RBI.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Rockies

L 4-1

Away

4/19/2022

Rockies

L 6-5

Away

4/20/2022

Rockies

W 9-6

Away

4/22/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Home

4/23/2022

Brewers

L 5-3

Home

4/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/27/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/28/2022

Rockies

-

Home

4/29/2022

Mets

-

Away

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

