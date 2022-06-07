How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/7/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Jace Peterson and Bryce Harper.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Brewers are 24th in the league with a .230 batting average.
- The Brewers have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (247 total runs).
- The Brewers are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Phillies have scored 256 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the squad with a batting average of .249, while pacing the Brewers in home runs, with 10 and runs batted in with 36.
- Of all batters in baseball, Tellez's home runs rank him 27th, and his RBI tally places him 13th.
- Kolten Wong has eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .229.
- Wong ranks 108th in home runs and 162nd in RBI so far this season.
- Christian Yelich has nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks while batting .218.
- Tyrone Taylor is hitting .231 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper is batting .309 with 40 RBI, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Harper ranks 10th in homers and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs with 14 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .457.
- Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 53rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Nicholas Castellanos is slashing .244/.302/.410 this season for the Phillies.
- Rhys Hoskins has collected 43 hits this season and has an OBP of .305. He's slugging .392 on the year.
Brewers and Phillies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/1/2022
Cubs
L 4-3
Away
6/2/2022
Padres
W 5-4
Home
6/3/2022
Padres
L 7-0
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/8/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/31/2022
Giants
L 7-4
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
W 6-5
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
