How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/8/2022

Jun 7, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez hit the field at American Family Field against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Phillies vs. Brewers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Phillies vs. Brewers Batting Stats

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .246 batting average.

The Phillies have the No. 7 offense in MLB action scoring 4.7 runs per game (259 total runs).

The Phillies' .314 on-base percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

The Brewers are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 249 total runs this season.

The Brewers have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has put up a team-best batting average of .309 while leading the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 41.

Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks 14th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Schwarber has put his power on display as he paces his team with 14 home runs.

Schwarber ranks fifth in homers and 57th in RBI so far this year.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .249 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .221 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez leads Milwaukee in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 37 and his batting average of .254 is also best on his team.

Among all hitters in MLB, Tellez is 28th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Kolten Wong has 41 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

Among all MLB batters, Wong ranks 113th in homers and 166th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is slashing .224/.316/.363 this season for the Brewers.

Hunter Renfroe has 38 hits and an OBP of .296 to go with a slugging percentage of .490 this season.

Phillies and Brewers Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Giants W 6-5 Home 6/3/2022 Angels W 10-0 Home 6/4/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 6/5/2022 Angels W 9-7 Home 6/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/2/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/3/2022 Padres L 7-0 Home 6/4/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 6/5/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/7/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Phillies - Home 6/9/2022 Phillies - Home 6/10/2022 Nationals - Away 6/11/2022 Nationals - Away 6/12/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Mets - Away

