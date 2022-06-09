How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Jun 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is greeted by left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryce Harper are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, who play on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thursday, June 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Brewers rank 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.

The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 249, 4.3 per game.

The Brewers are 21st in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Phillies' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 269 total runs this season.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .259.

Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home runs rank him 28th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.

Kolten Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks.

Wong is 115th in homers and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich is hitting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.

Hunter Renfroe is batting .260 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper is batting .306 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper is seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is slugging .469 this season, with a team-best 14 homers while driving in 29 runs.

Schwarber is seventh among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 48th in RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Rhys Hoskins has 46 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Brewers and Phillies Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Padres L 7-0 Home 6/4/2022 Padres L 4-0 Home 6/5/2022 Padres L 6-4 Home 6/7/2022 Phillies L 3-2 Home 6/8/2022 Phillies L 10-0 Home 6/9/2022 Phillies - Home 6/10/2022 Nationals - Away 6/11/2022 Nationals - Away 6/12/2022 Nationals - Away 6/14/2022 Mets - Away 6/15/2022 Mets - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/3/2022 Angels W 10-0 Home 6/4/2022 Angels W 7-2 Home 6/5/2022 Angels W 9-7 Home 6/7/2022 Brewers W 3-2 Away 6/8/2022 Brewers W 10-0 Away 6/9/2022 Brewers - Away 6/10/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 6/13/2022 Marlins - Home 6/14/2022 Marlins - Home

