How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 8, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is greeted by left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) after hitting a 3-run homer in the ninth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rowdy Tellez and Bryce Harper are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, who play on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Brewers rank 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 249, 4.3 per game.
  • The Brewers are 21st in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 269 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .259.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home runs rank him 28th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.
  • Kolten Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Wong is 115th in homers and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
  • Hunter Renfroe is batting .260 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper is batting .306 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper is seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Kyle Schwarber is slugging .469 this season, with a team-best 14 homers while driving in 29 runs.
  • Schwarber is seventh among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
  • Rhys Hoskins has 46 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Brewers and Phillies Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Padres

L 7-0

Home

6/4/2022

Padres

L 4-0

Home

6/5/2022

Padres

L 6-4

Home

6/7/2022

Phillies

L 3-2

Home

6/8/2022

Phillies

L 10-0

Home

6/9/2022

Phillies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/11/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/12/2022

Nationals

-

Away

6/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

6/15/2022

Mets

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/3/2022

Angels

W 10-0

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

W 7-2

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

W 9-7

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

W 3-2

Away

6/8/2022

Brewers

W 10-0

Away

6/9/2022

Brewers

-

Away

6/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

6/13/2022

Marlins

-

Home

6/14/2022

Marlins

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
