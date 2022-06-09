How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/9/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Rowdy Tellez and Bryce Harper are the hottest hitters on the Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies, who play on Thursday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Brewers rank 25th in the league with a .228 batting average.
- The Brewers rank 13th in runs scored with 249, 4.3 per game.
- The Brewers are 21st in baseball with a .304 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .248 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 269 total runs this season.
- The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Tellez paces the Brewers with 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .259.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Tellez's home runs rank him 28th, and his RBI tally places him 15th.
- Kolten Wong is hitting .228 with eight doubles, three triples, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Wong is 115th in homers and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .224 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Hunter Renfroe is batting .260 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper is batting .306 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among Philadelphia hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Harper is seventh in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber is slugging .469 this season, with a team-best 14 homers while driving in 29 runs.
- Schwarber is seventh among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 48th in RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has collected 53 base hits, an OBP of .303 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- Rhys Hoskins has 46 hits and an OBP of .305 to go with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
Brewers and Phillies Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Padres
L 7-0
Home
6/4/2022
Padres
L 4-0
Home
6/5/2022
Padres
L 6-4
Home
6/7/2022
Phillies
L 3-2
Home
6/8/2022
Phillies
L 10-0
Home
6/9/2022
Phillies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/11/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/12/2022
Nationals
-
Away
6/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
6/15/2022
Mets
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/3/2022
Angels
W 10-0
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
W 7-2
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
W 9-7
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
W 3-2
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
W 10-0
Away
6/9/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/10/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/11/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
6/13/2022
Marlins
-
Home
6/14/2022
Marlins
-
Home
