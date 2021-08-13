How to Watch Brewers at Pirates

The Brewers will look to continue their hot streak on Friday night against the struggling Pirates.

At 8-3 in August, the Brewers are playing some of their best baseball of the season. Coming into their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Brewers have a 70-46 record and currently have an eight-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central division race. At this point in time, the Brewers are also being viewed as a top World Series contender in the National League.

For the Pirates, the 2021 season has not gone well at all. They are just 41-74 coming into this series and have zero chance of making the playoffs. Right now, the Pirates are simply playing for pride and young talent development.

In game one of this series, the Brewers are scheduled to place Brett Anderson on the mound for the start. He has compiled a 4-5 record to go along with 3.54 REA. Anderson is a very consistent pitcher, and Milwaukee can usually count on him for a good start and a chunk of innings.

On the other side of the diamond, the Pirates will send out Mitch Keller as their starting pitcher. He's had a rough year thus far and sports a 3-9 record plus a 7.06 ERA. With how good the Milwaukee offense has been this year, this is a game they could put up huge run production.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Regional restrictions may apply.