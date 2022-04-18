Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Eric Lauer and Zach Thompson are the scheduled starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.212).
- The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (31 total runs).
- The Brewers' .298 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 14th in the league with 40 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .332.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading one home runs and has driven in five runs.
- Andrew McCutchen has a club-leading five RBI and .282 batting average.
- McCutchen ranks 171st in homers in the majors and 52nd in RBI.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with one long balls.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .200 with three doubles and seven walks.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis is batting .500 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
- Chavis' home run total places him 62nd in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Gamel ranks 62nd in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .400 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .455.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Orioles
W 4-2
Away
4/14/2022
Cardinals
W 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Cardinals
L 10-1
Home
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/13/2022
Cubs
W 6-2
Home
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
