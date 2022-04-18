Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a double to drive in a run in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Lauer and Zach Thompson are the scheduled starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Monday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the league (.212).
  • The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (31 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .298 on-base percentage ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Pirates' .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 14th in the league with 40 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .332.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-leading one home runs and has driven in five runs.
  • Andrew McCutchen has a club-leading five RBI and .282 batting average.
  • McCutchen ranks 171st in homers in the majors and 52nd in RBI.
  • Willy Adames leads the Brewers with one long balls.
  • Christian Yelich is hitting .200 with three doubles and seven walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis is batting .500 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
  • Chavis' home run total places him 62nd in the majors, and he ranks 37th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has six hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Gamel ranks 62nd in home runs and 52nd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .400 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .455.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Orioles

W 4-2

Away

4/14/2022

Cardinals

W 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Cardinals

L 10-1

Home

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/13/2022

Cubs

W 6-2

Home

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Avalanche

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates after he scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Better Call Saul
entertainment

How to Watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Premiere

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
HS Football Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Bucks at Panthers

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket after forward Maxi Kleber (42) sets a pick on Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Mavericks

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Rockies

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
USATSI_10921803
College Baseball

How to Watch Gonzaga at Oregon State

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates his goal with teammates against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Blackhawks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy