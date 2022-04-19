Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Newman and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will start for Milwaukee, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.

The Brewers rank 20th in runs scored with 37, 3.4 per game.

The Brewers' .300 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 41 (4.1 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Christian Yelich has put up a team-high one home runs and has driven in six runs.

Yelich's home runs place him 66th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.

Rowdy Tellez has shown his power as he paces his team with one home runs.

Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-high batting average of .262.

Willy Adames has hit a team-best one home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.

Chavis ranks 66th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Ben Gamel has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .370 on the year.

Overall, Gamel is 66th in homers and 55th in RBI this year.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .371 to lead Pittsburgh this season.

Daniel Vogelbach has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Cardinals W 5-1 Home 4/15/2022 Cardinals L 10-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates - Home 4/20/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/14/2022 Nationals W 9-4 Home 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers - Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away

