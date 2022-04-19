Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Newman and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will start for Milwaukee, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Brewers rank 20th in runs scored with 37, 3.4 per game.
  • The Brewers' .300 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
  • The Pirates' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 41 (4.1 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Christian Yelich has put up a team-high one home runs and has driven in six runs.
  • Yelich's home runs place him 66th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.
  • Rowdy Tellez has shown his power as he paces his team with one home runs.
  • Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-high batting average of .262.
  • Willy Adames has hit a team-best one home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
  • Chavis ranks 66th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Ben Gamel has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .370 on the year.
  • Overall, Gamel is 66th in homers and 55th in RBI this year.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .371 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Cardinals

W 5-1

Home

4/15/2022

Cardinals

L 10-1

Home

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/14/2022

Nationals

W 9-4

Home

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
