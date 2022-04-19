Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kevin Newman and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will start for Milwaukee, with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Brewers' .213 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers rank 20th in runs scored with 37, 3.4 per game.
- The Brewers' .300 on-base percentage is 22nd in baseball.
- The Pirates' .262 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- The Pirates have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 41 (4.1 per game).
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
Brewers Impact Players
- Christian Yelich has put up a team-high one home runs and has driven in six runs.
- Yelich's home runs place him 66th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.
- Rowdy Tellez has shown his power as he paces his team with one home runs.
- Andrew McCutchen has accumulated a team-high batting average of .262.
- Willy Adames has hit a team-best one home runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
- Chavis ranks 66th in homers and 41st in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Ben Gamel has collected six hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .370 on the year.
- Overall, Gamel is 66th in homers and 55th in RBI this year.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .371 to lead Pittsburgh this season.
- Daniel Vogelbach has nine hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .481 this season.
Brewers and Pirates Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Cardinals
W 5-1
Home
4/15/2022
Cardinals
L 10-1
Home
4/16/2022
Cardinals
L 2-1
Home
4/17/2022
Cardinals
W 6-5
Home
4/18/2022
Pirates
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/20/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/22/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/23/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/24/2022
Phillies
-
Away
4/25/2022
Giants
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/14/2022
Nationals
W 9-4
Home
4/15/2022
Nationals
L 7-2
Home
4/16/2022
Nationals
W 6-4
Home
4/17/2022
Nationals
W 5-3
Home
4/18/2022
Brewers
L 6-1
Away
4/19/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/21/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/22/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/23/2022
Cubs
-
Away
4/24/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
19
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)