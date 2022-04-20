How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfroe and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers are 26th in the league with a .205 batting average.

The Brewers rank 17th in runs scored with 42, 3.5 per game.

The Brewers are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .290.

The Pirates' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Pirates rank 15th in the league with 43 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).

Christian Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .216.

Yelich is 76th in homers and 50th in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-high batting average of .250.

Kolten Wong is batting .209 with a double, two triples and a walk.

Pirates Impact Players

Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.

Among all hitters in MLB, Chavis is 76th in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Ben Gamel is batting .200 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Gamel is currently 76th in home runs and 66th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .548.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Cardinals L 10-1 Home 4/16/2022 Cardinals L 2-1 Home 4/17/2022 Cardinals W 6-5 Home 4/18/2022 Pirates W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates - Home 4/22/2022 Phillies - Away 4/23/2022 Phillies - Away 4/24/2022 Phillies - Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Nationals L 7-2 Home 4/16/2022 Nationals W 6-4 Home 4/17/2022 Nationals W 5-3 Home 4/18/2022 Brewers L 6-1 Away 4/19/2022 Brewers L 5-2 Away 4/20/2022 Brewers - Away 4/21/2022 Cubs - Away 4/22/2022 Cubs - Away 4/23/2022 Cubs - Away 4/24/2022 Cubs - Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.