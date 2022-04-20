How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hunter Renfroe and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 1:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 26th in the league with a .205 batting average.
  • The Brewers rank 17th in runs scored with 42, 3.5 per game.
  • The Brewers are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .290.
  • The Pirates' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in the league with 43 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers in home runs (two) and runs batted in (seven).
  • Christian Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .216.
  • Yelich is 76th in homers and 50th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-high batting average of .250.
  • Kolten Wong is batting .209 with a double, two triples and a walk.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Michael Chavis is batting .450 for Pittsburgh with a team-high six RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Chavis is 76th in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel is batting .200 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
  • Gamel is currently 76th in home runs and 66th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh with a .333 batting average.
  • Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs with two while driving in three runs and slugging .548.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Cardinals

L 10-1

Home

4/16/2022

Cardinals

L 2-1

Home

4/17/2022

Cardinals

W 6-5

Home

4/18/2022

Pirates

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

-

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Nationals

L 7-2

Home

4/16/2022

Nationals

W 6-4

Home

4/17/2022

Nationals

W 5-3

Home

4/18/2022

Brewers

L 6-1

Away

4/19/2022

Brewers

L 5-2

Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

-

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Ben Gamel (18) and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
USATSI_18116567
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Brewers

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch the Dallas Cowboys Online

By Steve Benko59 minutes ago
Soccer

Newell's Old Boys vs. CA Banfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Stade Reims vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy