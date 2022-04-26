How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Daniel Vogelbach for continued offensive production when they take the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers are 28th in the league with a .201 batting average.

The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (56 total runs).

The Brewers' .275 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 57 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in eight.

Adames is batting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Including all MLB hitters, Adames is 56th in home runs and 143rd in RBI.

Christian Yelich has collected a team-high eight runs batted in.

Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .237.

Pirates Impact Players

Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with three while driving in five runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Vogelbach ranks 25th in homers and 143rd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .327 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.

Hayes is 232nd in homers and 180th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with seven while batting .308 with two home runs.

Ben Gamel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .318 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Brewers L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers - Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home

