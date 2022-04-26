How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Daniel Vogelbach for continued offensive production when they take the field against Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers are 28th in the league with a .201 batting average.
  • The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in MLB play scoring 3.3 runs per game (56 total runs).
  • The Brewers' .275 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.
  • The Pirates rank 16th in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
  • The Pirates rank 22nd in the league with 57 total runs scored this season.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of .301 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez paces the Brewers with three home runs and runs batted in, driving in eight.
  • Adames is batting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Adames is 56th in home runs and 143rd in RBI.
  • Christian Yelich has collected a team-high eight runs batted in.
  • Andrew McCutchen leads the team in batting average with a mark of .237.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh in home runs this season with three while driving in five runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Vogelbach ranks 25th in homers and 143rd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes' batting average of .327 leads all Pittsburgh hitters this season.
  • Hayes is 232nd in homers and 180th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with seven while batting .308 with two home runs.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 10 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .318 on the year.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Brewers

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies vs. Phillies Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) reacts after being caught in a double play to end the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Daniel Vogelbach (19) celebrates hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Brewers vs. Pirates Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson7 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Copa Libertadores

Estudiantes vs. Bragantino FC Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown22 minutes ago
images
entertainment

How to Watch Deadliest Catch: On Deck Season 9 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas37 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Saint Mary's Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth37 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
International Women's Soccer

Bermuda vs. Canada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy