Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Peters takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .211 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (68 total).

The Brewers' .283 on-base percentage is 24th in the league.

The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Pirates have scored 65 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames leads the squad with a batting average of .239, and leads the Brewers in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.

Adames is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Rowdy Tellez is hitting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Including all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 29th in home runs and 67th in RBI.

Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .180.

Kolten Wong has a double, two triples and two walks while hitting .183.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.

Hayes' home run total places him 238th in MLB, and he ranks 155th in RBI.

Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .560.

Vogelbach is currently 29th in home runs and 125th in RBI in the major leagues.

Ben Gamel has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Kevin Newman leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with eight while batting .250.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away

