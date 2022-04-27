Skip to main content

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Peters takes the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .211 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Brewers are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (68 total).
  • The Brewers' .283 on-base percentage is 24th in the league.
  • The Pirates' .240 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
  • The Pirates have scored 65 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Willy Adames leads the squad with a batting average of .239, and leads the Brewers in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.
  • Adames is 11th in homers and 15th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Rowdy Tellez is hitting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Including all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 29th in home runs and 67th in RBI.
  • Yelich has four doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .180.
  • Kolten Wong has a double, two triples and two walks while hitting .183.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.
  • Hayes' home run total places him 238th in MLB, and he ranks 155th in RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .560.
  • Vogelbach is currently 29th in home runs and 125th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.
  • Kevin Newman leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with eight while batting .250.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

L 4-2

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

W 12-8

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/1/2022

Cubs

-

Home

5/3/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/22/2022

Cubs

W 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Cubs

L 21-0

Away

4/24/2022

Cubs

W 4-3

Away

4/26/2022

Brewers

L 12-8

Home

4/27/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Brewers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/30/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/1/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/3/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_18159415
MLB

