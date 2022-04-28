How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits a single to drive in 2 runs in the eighth inning during game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Vogelbach and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field on Thursday at PNC Park against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 12:35 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Brewers vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Brewers' .211 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 17 offense in baseball scoring 3.8 runs per game (68 total runs).

The Brewers' .283 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 10th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

The Pirates have scored 65 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Brewers Impact Players

Willy Adames leads the lineup with a batting average of .239, while leading the Brewers in home runs, with four and runs batted in with 12.

Including all MLB hitters, Adames is 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Rowdy Tellez is hitting .231 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Among all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 32nd in homers and 78th in RBI.

Christian Yelich is hitting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Kolten Wong is batting .183 with a double, two triples and two walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.364) this season.

In all of the major leagues, Hayes is 242nd in home runs and 160th in RBI.

Vogelbach's three home runs are most among Pittsburgh batters. He's driven in six runs this season while slugging .560.

Vogelbach is 32nd in homers and 132nd in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Ben Gamel has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .229/.339/.333.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (eight) this season. He's batting .293 while slugging .512.

Brewers and Pirates Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants L 4-2 Home 4/26/2022 Pirates W 12-8 Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home 5/1/2022 Cubs - Home 5/3/2022 Reds - Home 5/4/2022 Reds - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Cubs W 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Cubs L 21-0 Away 4/24/2022 Cubs W 4-3 Away 4/26/2022 Brewers L 12-8 Home 4/27/2022 Brewers - Home 4/28/2022 Brewers - Home 4/29/2022 Padres - Home 4/30/2022 Padres - Home 5/1/2022 Padres - Home 5/3/2022 Tigers - Away 5/4/2022 Tigers - Away

