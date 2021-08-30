How to Watch Brewers at Giants

August 30, 2021
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NL Central and NL West leaders kick off a key four-game series Monday.
Author:

The Brewers and Giants start a four-game series Monday that offers a battle between the division leaders in the NL Central and NL West.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Brewers at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Giants hold a 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Brewers have a more comfortable 8.5-game lead over the Reds in the NL Central.

To kick off the series, the Brewers will start Corbin Burnes on the mound. He has an 8-4 record and a 2.30 ERA this season.

For the Giants, Johnny Cueto will get the starting nod. He has a 7-6 record and a 3.73 ERA coming into this matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

