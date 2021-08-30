How to Watch Brewers at Giants

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brewers and Giants start a four-game series Monday that offers a battle between the division leaders in the NL Central and NL West.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
You can live stream the Brewers at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Giants hold a 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. The Brewers have a more comfortable 8.5-game lead over the Reds in the NL Central.
To kick off the series, the Brewers will start Corbin Burnes on the mound. He has an 8-4 record and a 2.30 ERA this season.
For the Giants, Johnny Cueto will get the starting nod. He has a 7-6 record and a 3.73 ERA coming into this matchup.
Regional restrictions may apply.