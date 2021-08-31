How to Watch Brewers at Giants

September 1, 2021
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Brewers and Giants meet Tuesday in a clash of contenders for the National League crown.
Author:

A pair of National League division leaders battle Tuesday as the Brewers and Giants meet in the second game of their four-game series.

Milwaukee leads the NL Central by a comfortable 9.5-game margin over the Reds. San Francisco faces a much tighter race. Entering Tuesday, the Giants hold just a 1.5-game lead on the Dodgers.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream the Brewers at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game of the series, the Brewers beat the Giants 3-1. Omar Narvaez, Luis Urias, and starting pitcher Corbin Burnes each had one RBI. Burnes also led on the mound, allowing just one earned run and striking out nine in six innings.

The Brewers are scheduled to start Brandon Woodruff (8-7, 2.38 ERA) on the mound. The Giants' starter is yet to be announced.

Tune in as the Brewers look to extend their lead in the NL Central while the Giants try to stay ahead of the Dodgers in the NL West.

Regional restrictions may apply.

