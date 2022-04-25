Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at American Family Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Brewers' .204 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (54 total runs).

The Brewers are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .280.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

The Giants have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 79.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez has a team-high three home runs and has driven in eight runs.

Including all major league hitters, Tellez ranks 120th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Yelich has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with eight runs batted in.

Yelich ranks 108th in home runs and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-best batting average of .255.

Willy Adames is batting .190 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Giants Impact Players

Pederson leads San Francisco with five home runs this season. He's batting .364 with eight RBI.

Pederson is fourth in home runs and 49th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .259 while slugging .397.

Estrada is 52nd in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Brandon Belt has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with a batting average of .283.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Pirates W 5-2 Home 4/20/2022 Pirates W 4-2 Home 4/22/2022 Phillies L 4-2 Away 4/23/2022 Phillies W 5-3 Away 4/24/2022 Phillies W 1-0 Away 4/25/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Pirates - Away 4/27/2022 Pirates - Away 4/28/2022 Pirates - Away 4/29/2022 Cubs - Home 4/30/2022 Cubs - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home

