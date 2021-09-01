How to Watch Brewers at Giants

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants have been locked into a huge series against each other this week. In the first two games of the series, the Brewers clinched both by final scores of 3-1 and 6-2, respectively. That has led to the Giants needing to come through with a big-time win in the third game of a four-game series.
How to Watch:
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area
Due to the two losses to begin the series, the Giants' lead in the National League West has dwindled to just half a game over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Should they lose this one, there is a good chance that they could fall into second place in the division.
On the other side of the diamond, the Brewers are now 10 1/2 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 games and are playing top-notch baseball.
All of that being said, this game is must-watch TV for baseball fans and should be extremely entertaining between two teams pushing for the postseason.
The Giants will turn to Kevin Gausman on the mound. He has compiled a 12-5 record this season to go along with a 2.49 ERA.
For the Brewers, Brett Anderson will be getting the nod on the mound. He has a 4-8 record and a 4.27 ERA coming into this matchup. On paper, the Giants have an advantage in the starting pitching matchup.
San Francisco needs to come through with a big win to get back on the right track. The Brewers aren't in desperate need of a win, but they are looking to get to the top of the National League standings.
