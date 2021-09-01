How to Watch Brewers at Giants

September 1, 2021
How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Brewers and Giants are legitimate World Series contenders in the National League and another major showdown between the two unfolds Wednesday night.
Author:

The Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants have been locked into a huge series against each other this week. In the first two games of the series, the Brewers clinched both by final scores of 3-1 and 6-2, respectively. That has led to the Giants needing to come through with a big-time win in the third game of a four-game series.

How to Watch:

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream the Brewers at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Due to the two losses to begin the series, the Giants' lead in the National League West has dwindled to just half a game over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Should they lose this one, there is a good chance that they could fall into second place in the division.

On the other side of the diamond, the Brewers are now 10 1/2 games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its last 10 games and are playing top-notch baseball.

All of that being said, this game is must-watch TV for baseball fans and should be extremely entertaining between two teams pushing for the postseason.

The Giants will turn to Kevin Gausman on the mound. He has compiled a 12-5 record this season to go along with a 2.49 ERA.

For the Brewers, Brett Anderson will be getting the nod on the mound. He has a 4-8 record and a 4.27 ERA coming into this matchup. On paper, the Giants have an advantage in the starting pitching matchup.

San Francisco needs to come through with a big win to get back on the right track. The Brewers aren't in desperate need of a win, but they are looking to get to the top of the National League standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.



