How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Monday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Brewers vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- The Brewers are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (299 total).
- The Brewers' .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 331 total runs this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Brewers Impact Players
- Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 39 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .253.
- Tellez is 47th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Christian Yelich is hitting .238 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Yelich ranks 89th in homers and 143rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 13 long balls.
- Hunter Renfroe has swatted a team- leading 13 home runs.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Goldschmidt is batting .344 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Goldschmidt is 13th in homers and third in RBI.
- Tommy Edman is batting .285 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
- Edman ranks 89th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 87th in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is slashing .275/.348/.496 this season for the Cardinals.
- Harrison Bader has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .391 on the year.
Brewers and Cardinals Schedules
Brewers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/15/2022
Mets
W 10-2
Away
6/16/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
6/17/2022
Reds
W 5-4
Away
6/18/2022
Reds
W 7-3
Away
6/19/2022
Reds
W 6-3
Away
6/20/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
6/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
6/25/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/14/2022
Pirates
W 9-1
Home
6/15/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
6/17/2022
Red Sox
L 6-5
Away
6/18/2022
Red Sox
W 11-2
Away
6/19/2022
Red Sox
L 6-4
Away
6/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/21/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/22/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/23/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/24/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/25/2022
Cubs
-
Home
