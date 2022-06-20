How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 6/20/2022

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) prepares to bat while wearing blue gloves for prostate cancer awareness in the sixth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Milwaukee Brewers At Cincinnati Reds 46

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field on Monday at American Family Field against Corbin Burnes, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022

Monday, June 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Brewers vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

The Brewers are the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.4 runs per game (299 total).

The Brewers' .308 on-base percentage ranks 19th in the league.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fourth with 331 total runs this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Brewers Impact Players

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 39 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .253.

Tellez is 47th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Christian Yelich is hitting .238 with nine doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Yelich ranks 89th in homers and 143rd in RBI among major league hitters this season.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 13 long balls.

Hunter Renfroe has swatted a team- leading 13 home runs.

Cardinals Impact Players

Goldschmidt is batting .344 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI. All three of those stats rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Goldschmidt is 13th in homers and third in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .285 with an OBP of .361 and a slugging percentage of .427 this season.

Edman ranks 89th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 87th in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is slashing .275/.348/.496 this season for the Cardinals.

Harrison Bader has collected 61 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Brewers and Cardinals Schedules

Brewers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/15/2022 Mets W 10-2 Away 6/16/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 6/17/2022 Reds W 5-4 Away 6/18/2022 Reds W 7-3 Away 6/19/2022 Reds W 6-3 Away 6/20/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/21/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/22/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/23/2022 Cardinals - Home 6/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 6/25/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/14/2022 Pirates W 9-1 Home 6/15/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 6/17/2022 Red Sox L 6-5 Away 6/18/2022 Red Sox W 11-2 Away 6/19/2022 Red Sox L 6-4 Away 6/20/2022 Brewers - Away 6/21/2022 Brewers - Away 6/22/2022 Brewers - Away 6/23/2022 Brewers - Away 6/24/2022 Cubs - Home 6/25/2022 Cubs - Home

