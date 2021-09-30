How to Watch Brewers at Cardinals

The Milwaukee Brewers snapped the St. Louis Cardinals 17-game win streak. Now they go for the series win.

The seemingly impossible happened. The St. Louis Cardinals lost a game in September. Their 17-game winning streak snapped in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Maybe it's no coincidence that they lost the day after they clinched the second wild-card spot, eliminating the Phillies and Reds from the chase.

How to Watch: Brewers vs. Cardinals

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

The Brewers were simply better in every facet of that game, winning 4-0 and only giving up three hits. That was the good news for Milwaukee on the day they found out that their best setup option, Devin Williams, will miss all of the playoffs with a fractured hand after he punched a wall.

The Cardinals didn't have much of a shot to be in the playoffs at the beginning of the month. They were only two games above .500 on Sept. 10 and looked like they were going nowhere fast. Then they went 21-7 going into this final game against the Brewers.

The Cards have been led by their one two punch of former NL West greats in Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt. Arenado, who signed in the offseason, is leading the team in homers (34) and RBIs (105) while Goldie is leading in average (.295).

They'll need them both to bounce back into the win column as St. Louis faces Brett Anderson (4-9, 4.30 ERA) for the Brewers. The Cardinals will start J.A. Happ (4-2, 3.97 ERA), who has been pitching better since they got him from the Twins. The NL Central will be represented well in these 2021 playoffs.

