How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

Coming into Tuesday's slate of games, the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins are set to begin an intriguing three-game series. While the Red Sox are in the middle of attempting to make a serious playoff push, the Twins are no longer in contention for a postseason berth. That makes this series a very interesting one.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:10pm ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

TV Channel: NESN

The Red Sox are currently 71-55 on the season and are sitting 6.5 games back in the American League East division behind the Tampa Bay Rays. In the Wild Card hunt, they are one game ahead of the Oakland Athletics for the second spot.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is just 54-70 this season. The series against the Red Sox does not mean nearly as much for the Twins. However, they will embrace the opportunity to play the role of spoiler.

These games are extremely dangerous for a team like the Red Sox. On paper, they are by far the better team and should at least win the series if not sweep it. But, if they take the Twins lightly, they could end up dropping a very brutal loss or two.

In game one of this series, the Red Sox will give the start to Tanner Houck. He has a 0-3 record to go along with a 3.12 ERA. Houck is a lot better than his winless record indicates.

For the Twins, Griffin Jax will be getting the nod on the mound. He has compiled a 3-1 record to go along with a 5.11 ERA.

Make sure to tune into this matchup as the Red Sox look to pick up another big win in what could be a dangerous trap game against the Twins.

