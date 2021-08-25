How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

The Red Sox look to win their third straight game when they host the Twins on Wednesday.

The Boston Red Sox were able to fend off the Minnesota Twins last night to pick up a huge victory. Combined with the Oakland A's loss, the win gives Boston a two-game lead for the second wild card spot.

The Red Sox have not been playing well, but games against struggling teams have boosted their record. They have recently gone 6-1 against the Orioles, Rangers and Twins, which has helped keep them in the playoff picture.

The upcoming matchups with the Twins should be more of the same for Boston, as Minnesota has lost four in a row and currently sits in dead last in the AL Central, 18 games behind the division-leading White Sox.

Minnesota will go with Bailey Ober in Game 2. Ober is the king of no-decisions this year. He has 14 starts on the year and only three decisions. Ober getting a no-decision in this game might be the safest bet you could make.

The Red Sox hope Nick Pivetta can help them extend their win streak to three. He will need to pitch better than he did his last time out against the Yankees. Pivetta lasted just 1.2 innings, giving up four runs in the loss.

