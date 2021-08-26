How to Watch Twins at Red Sox

With the Red Sox struggling of late and coming off of a rough loss to Minnesota, they will look to get back on track at home against the Twins on Wednesday.

Just a few short weeks ago, the Boston Red Sox were viewed as a legitimate World Series contender. That may not have changed quite yet, but they have struggled. Over their last 10 games, the Red Sox have recorded five victories.

Now, Boston will try to get things back on track with a revenge game against the Minnesota Twins. On Tuesday, the Twins took a hard-fought game by a final score of 9-6. The Red Sox could really use a win to take the series.

Speaking of Tuesday's game, the Twins were led by outfielder Jake Cave, who cracked a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning. For the Red Sox, Kyle Schwarber hit his 26th home run of the year and drove in two runs in the losing effort.

In today's matchup, the Red Sox will look to Chris Sale (2-0 record, 1.80 ERA) as their starter. He has looked strong since returning from injury, and Boston desperately needs him to have a dominant performance. On the other side of the diamond, the Twins will start John Gant (0-1 record, 6.00 ERA).

Make sure to tune in as the Red Sox look to get back in the win column, while the Twins look to spoil another opportunity for Boston.

