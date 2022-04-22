Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .212 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
- The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).
- The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.
- The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
White Sox Impact Players
- Luis Robert paces the White Sox with two long balls.
- Among all batters in MLB, Robert is 35th in homers and 167th in RBI.
- Anderson is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with a .220 batting average.
Twins Impact Players
- Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.
- In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in homers and 167th in RBI.
- Luis Arraez is batting .250 to lead Minnesota this season.
- Arraez is currently 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Gio Urshela is slashing .214/.312/.321 this season for the Twins.
- Gary Sanchez is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .241 average and eight RBI.
White Sox and Twins Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Rays
W 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Rays
L 9-3
Home
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 11-1
Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 2-1
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
-
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Red Sox
L 8-1
Away
4/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
4/19/2022
Royals
L 4-3
Away
4/20/2022
Royals
L 2-0
Away
4/21/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Away
4/22/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/23/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/24/2022
White Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/27/2022
Tigers
-
Home
4/28/2022
Tigers
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
22
2022
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)