Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .212 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
  • The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).
  • The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).
  • The Twins have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Luis Robert paces the White Sox with two long balls.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Robert is 35th in homers and 167th in RBI.
  • Anderson is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.
  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with a .220 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

  • Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.
  • In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in homers and 167th in RBI.
  • Luis Arraez is batting .250 to lead Minnesota this season.
  • Arraez is currently 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Gio Urshela is slashing .214/.312/.321 this season for the Twins.
  • Gary Sanchez is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .241 average and eight RBI.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Rays

W 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Red Sox

L 8-1

Away

4/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/19/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

4/20/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

