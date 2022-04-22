Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox will play Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox's .212 batting average ranks 21st in the league.

The White Sox are the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (43 total).

The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.

The Twins have a team batting average of just .184 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 29 (2.6 per game).

The Twins have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with two long balls.

Among all batters in MLB, Robert is 35th in homers and 167th in RBI.

Anderson is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with two long balls.

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with a .220 batting average.

Twins Impact Players

Max Kepler has been key for Minnesota with one home run, three RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

In all of MLB, Kepler is 82nd in homers and 167th in RBI.

Luis Arraez is batting .250 to lead Minnesota this season.

Arraez is currently 82nd in home runs and 167th in RBI in the big leagues.

Gio Urshela is slashing .214/.312/.321 this season for the Twins.

Gary Sanchez is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .241 average and eight RBI.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Rays W 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins - Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Red Sox L 8-1 Away 4/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox - Home 4/23/2022 White Sox - Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home

Regional restrictions apply.