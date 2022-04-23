How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Bundy will aim to shut down Tim Anderson and company when the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.184).
  • The Twins score the fewest runs in baseball (31 total, 2.6 per game).
  • The Twins' .271 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
  • The White Sox's .210 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 44 total runs scored this season.
  • The White Sox have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .257.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Arraez ranks 90th in home runs and 178th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Kepler is 90th in homers and 178th in RBI in the majors.
  • Gio Urshela has a home run and four walks while hitting .194.
  • Gary Sanchez has a team-leading eight runs batted in.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with seven.
  • In all of the major leagues, Vaughn is 14th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has nine hits and an OBP of .222 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
  • Robert ranks 40th in homers and 178th in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Anderson is batting .300 to lead Chicago this season.
  • Jose Abreu has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .341 on the year.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

4/19/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

4/20/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Rays

L 9-3

Home

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

