How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Bundy will aim to shut down Tim Anderson and company when the Minnesota Twins play the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Target Field.

Twins vs. White Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Twins vs. White Sox Batting Stats

The Twins have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.184).

The Twins score the fewest runs in baseball (31 total, 2.6 per game).

The Twins' .271 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The White Sox's .210 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in the league with 44 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .262 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads the team in batting average with a mark of .257.

Of all hitters in baseball, Arraez ranks 90th in home runs and 178th in RBI.

Max Kepler is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Kepler is 90th in homers and 178th in RBI in the majors.

Gio Urshela has a home run and four walks while hitting .194.

Gary Sanchez has a team-leading eight runs batted in.

White Sox Impact Players

Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago in home runs with three and runs batted in with seven.

In all of the major leagues, Vaughn is 14th in homers and 44th in RBI.

Luis Robert has nine hits and an OBP of .222 to go with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Robert ranks 40th in homers and 178th in RBI among all major league batters this year.

Anderson is batting .300 to lead Chicago this season.

Jose Abreu has collected nine hits this season and has an OBP of .286. He's slugging .341 on the year.

Twins and White Sox Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 White Sox - Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home 4/29/2022 Rays - Away

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Rays L 9-3 Home 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins - Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home

