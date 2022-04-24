How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates with third baseman Gio Urshela (15) after scoring on a RBI hit by shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Target Field against Lucas Giolito, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .212 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .263.
  • The Twins have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Twins have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 52 (3.5 per game).
  • The Twins have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in seven.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
  • Robert is 46th in home runs in the majors and 206th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu is batting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .302.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a .364 batting average.
  • In all of the major leagues, Arraez ranks 105th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton is slugging .844 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.
  • Buxton is currently sixth in homers and 91st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (eight) this season. He has a .200 batting average and a .360 slugging percentage.
  • Gio Urshela has 10 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 11-1

Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Royals

L 4-3

Away

4/20/2022

Royals

L 2-0

Away

4/21/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Away

4/22/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

4/23/2022

White Sox

W 9-2

Home

4/24/2022

White Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/27/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/28/2022

Tigers

-

Home

4/29/2022

Rays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
