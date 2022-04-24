How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates with third baseman Gio Urshela (15) after scoring on a RBI hit by shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins hit the field on Sunday at Target Field against Lucas Giolito, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Twins Batting Stats

The White Sox's .212 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .263.

The Twins have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Twins have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 52 (3.5 per game).

The Twins have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox with three long balls and runs batted in, driving in seven.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Robert is 46th in home runs in the majors and 206th in RBI.

Jose Abreu is batting .208 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .302.

Twins Impact Players

Luis Arraez leads Minnesota with a .364 batting average.

In all of the major leagues, Arraez ranks 105th in home runs and 63rd in RBI.

Byron Buxton is slugging .844 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in six runs.

Buxton is currently sixth in homers and 91st in RBI in the major leagues.

Polanco leads Minnesota in runs batted in (eight) this season. He has a .200 batting average and a .360 slugging percentage.

Gio Urshela has 10 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .325 this season.

White Sox and Twins Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 11-1 Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins - Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Royals L 4-3 Away 4/20/2022 Royals L 2-0 Away 4/21/2022 Royals W 1-0 Away 4/22/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 4/23/2022 White Sox W 9-2 Home 4/24/2022 White Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Tigers - Home 4/27/2022 Tigers - Home 4/28/2022 Tigers - Home 4/29/2022 Rays - Away 4/30/2022 Rays - Away

Regional restrictions apply.