Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

German Marquez will try to shut down Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins when they square off against his Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).
  • The Twins have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (316 total runs).
  • The Twins' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 321 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Twins Impact Players

  • Arraez leads the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .349.
  • Among all MLB batters, Arraez ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • Byron Buxton's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 19 home runs and 33 RBI.
  • Max Kepler is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gio Urshela has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 52.
  • Cron ranks 10th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.
  • Blackmon is 44th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 34th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is slashing .255/.307/.413 this season for the Rockies.
  • Connor Joe has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Diamondbacks

W 11-1

Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-1

Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Home

6/22/2022

Guardians

L 11-10

Home

6/23/2022

Guardians

W 1-0

Home

6/24/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/18/2022

Padres

W 5-4

Home

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates with center fielder Odubel Herrera (center) and right fielder Nick Castellanos (right) after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is unable to catch a two-run home run by Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) shakes hands with manager Gabe Kapler (19) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
USATSI_18582152
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_18584108
Track and Field

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy