German Marquez will try to shut down Luis Arraez and the Minnesota Twins when they square off against his Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Twins have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.251).

The Twins have the No. 12 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (316 total runs).

The Twins' .323 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .262 team batting average.

The Rockies rank 11th in the league with 321 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .326.

Twins Impact Players

Arraez leads the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .349.

Among all MLB batters, Arraez ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

Byron Buxton's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with 19 home runs and 33 RBI.

Max Kepler is batting .240 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Gio Urshela has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .261.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 52.

Cron ranks 10th in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Charlie Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .460 this season.

Blackmon is 44th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 34th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is slashing .255/.307/.413 this season for the Rockies.

Connor Joe has collected 69 hits this season and has an OBP of .364. He's slugging .394 on the year.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Diamondbacks W 11-1 Away 6/19/2022 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away 6/21/2022 Guardians L 6-5 Home 6/22/2022 Guardians L 11-10 Home 6/23/2022 Guardians W 1-0 Home 6/24/2022 Rockies - Home 6/25/2022 Rockies - Home 6/26/2022 Rockies - Home 6/27/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away 6/28/2022 Guardians - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/18/2022 Padres W 5-4 Home 6/19/2022 Padres W 8-3 Home 6/21/2022 Marlins L 9-8 Away 6/22/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Away 6/23/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Away 6/24/2022 Twins - Away 6/25/2022 Twins - Away 6/26/2022 Twins - Away 6/27/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/28/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/29/2022 Dodgers - Home

