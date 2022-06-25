Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) reacts after hitting a home run off Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner in the first inning at Chase Field. Mlb Minnesota Twins At Arizona Diamondbacks

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field against the Minnesota Twins and starter Chris Archer on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Target Field.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Twins' .249 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
  • The Twins have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (316 total runs).
  • The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in the league.
  • The Rockies rank first in the majors with a .261 team batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 322 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .325.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads the Twins with a team-leading batting average of .345.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Arraez ranks 196th in homers and 142nd in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton has hit 19 home runs with 33 RBI. Each pace his team.
  • Max Kepler is batting .241 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.
  • Gio Urshela has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .257.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .292.
  • Cron's home run total places him 10th in the big leagues, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has 67 hits and an OBP of .314 to go with a slugging percentage of .453 this season.
  • Blackmon is currently 45th in homers and 34th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 61 hits this season and a slash line of .255/.306/.414.
  • Connor Joe is batting .276 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Diamondbacks

L 7-1

Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Home

6/22/2022

Guardians

L 11-10

Home

6/23/2022

Guardians

W 1-0

Home

6/24/2022

Rockies

L 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/19/2022

Padres

W 8-3

Home

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
