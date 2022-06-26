How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

Skip to main content

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) and second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrate a win over the Colorado Rockies at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies will hit the field on Sunday at Target Field against Joe Ryan, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Twins vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Twins are 10th in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Twins rank 11th in runs scored with 322, 4.4 per game.
  • The Twins' .322 on-base percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Rockies' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
  • The Rockies have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 322 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .323.

Twins Impact Players

  • Luis Arraez leads the Twins with a .347 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Arraez ranks 200th in homers and 136th in RBI.
  • Byron Buxton has hit 19 home runs with 34 runs batted in. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Max Kepler has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while hitting .239.
  • Gio Urshela is hitting .253 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (17) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .292.
  • In all of baseball, Cron is 10th in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Blackmon has collected 67 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .448 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 47th in homers and 36th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Connor Joe is slashing .274/.371/.394 this season for the Rockies.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .251 with an OBP of .302 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Twins and Rockies Schedules

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-5

Home

6/22/2022

Guardians

L 11-10

Home

6/23/2022

Guardians

W 1-0

Home

6/24/2022

Rockies

L 1-0

Home

6/25/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Home

6/26/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/27/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/28/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/29/2022

Guardians

-

Away

6/30/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/21/2022

Marlins

L 9-8

Away

6/22/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Away

6/23/2022

Marlins

L 3-2

Away

6/24/2022

Twins

W 1-0

Away

6/25/2022

Twins

L 6-0

Away

6/26/2022

Twins

-

Away

6/27/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/28/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/29/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

7/1/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

7/2/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
