How to Watch Twins at Tigers

August 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Twins at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Twins make a quick trip to Detroit for a makeup game against the Tigers.
Author:

Minnesota heads down to Detroit for a quick one-day road trip to make up a game from July. The Twins will play the day game and then head back up to Minnesota for a two-game set with the Chicago Cubs.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Twins are coming off a series win against the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. The schedule lately has been brutal for the Twins as they have played a current playoff team in seven of their last eight series. Surprisingly, they have gone 13-11 during that stretch. For a team that had been struggling all year, they have actually played some good baseball during August.

The Tigers stay home after losing two of three to the Toronto Blue Jays. They had beat the Blue Jays two of three in Toronto, but couldn't win the second series against the team from Canada.

The Tigers have been playing a ton of close games lately, including five straight games decided by one run. They have also played extra innings in four of their last eight games. 

The Tigers and Twins don't have a lot to play for the rest of the year, but have shown they can compete. Neither team has shown any quit lately and have taken to the spoiler role quite nicely.

Bailey Ober of the Twins will look for his first win of the year when he takes on Casey Mize and the Tigers. Mize won his last start, but has only got past the fifth inning in one of his last nine starts.

