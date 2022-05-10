How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco square off against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

The Astros' .217 batting average ranks 25th in the league.

The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (110 total).

The Astros rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.

The Twins rank 11th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

The Twins rank 14th in the league with 117 total runs scored this season.

The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has put up a team-best 17 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Bregman is 31st in homers and 27th in RBI.

Alvarez has put his power on display as he leads his team with eight home runs.

Alvarez is third in homers and 46th in RBI so far this season.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 17 runs batted in.

Twins Impact Players

Byron Buxton is batting .278 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 17 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Buxton is first in homers and 27th in RBI.

Max Kepler is batting .244 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Kepler ranks 31st in homers and 85th in RBI.

Polanco leads Minnesota in RBI with 17 while batting .235 with three home runs.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with a batting average of .255. He's also hit two home runs with 11 RBI.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Mariners W 7-2 Home 5/5/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/6/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/7/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins - Away 5/11/2022 Twins - Away 5/12/2022 Twins - Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away

Twins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/4/2022 Orioles L 9-4 Away 5/5/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Away 5/6/2022 Athletics W 2-1 Home 5/7/2022 Athletics W 1-0 Home 5/8/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 5/10/2022 Astros - Home 5/11/2022 Astros - Home 5/12/2022 Astros - Home 5/13/2022 Guardians - Home 5/14/2022 Guardians - Home 5/15/2022 Guardians - Home

