How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco square off against Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Target Field.

Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .217 batting average ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Astros are the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (110 total).
  • The Astros rank 21st in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
  • The Twins rank 11th in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
  • The Twins rank 14th in the league with 117 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .317.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman has put up a team-best 17 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Bregman is 31st in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Alvarez has put his power on display as he leads his team with eight home runs.
  • Alvarez is third in homers and 46th in RBI so far this season.
  • Jeremy Pena is hitting .242 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 17 runs batted in.

Twins Impact Players

  • Byron Buxton is batting .278 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 17 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Buxton is first in homers and 27th in RBI.
  • Max Kepler is batting .244 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .444 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Kepler ranks 31st in homers and 85th in RBI.
  • Polanco leads Minnesota in RBI with 17 while batting .235 with three home runs.
  • Carlos Correa leads Minnesota with a batting average of .255. He's also hit two home runs with 11 RBI.

Astros and Twins Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Mariners

W 7-2

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

-

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Twins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/4/2022

Orioles

L 9-4

Away

5/5/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Away

5/6/2022

Athletics

W 2-1

Home

5/7/2022

Athletics

W 1-0

Home

5/8/2022

Athletics

W 4-3

Home

5/10/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/11/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/12/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/13/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/14/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/15/2022

Guardians

-

Home

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

