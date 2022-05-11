How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Urquidy and Chris Archer are the projected starters when the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins play on Wednesday at Target Field.
Astros vs. Twins Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Twins Batting Stats
- The Astros have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.217).
- The Astros rank 17th in runs scored with 115, 3.8 per game.
- The Astros' .300 on-base percentage ranks 20th in the league.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Twins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 117 (3.9 per game).
- The Twins have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 11th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman has sent home a team-best 19 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Bregman is 32nd in home runs and 19th in RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez has racked up a team-best eight home runs.
- Among all MLB batters, Alvarez is fifth in home runs and 42nd in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .245 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .243 with three doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
Twins Impact Players
- Byron Buxton is batting .278 this season with a team-high nine home runs and 17 RBI.
- In all of baseball, Buxton is first in home runs and 32nd in RBI.
- Jorge Polanco is a key run producer for Minnesota with a .231 average, three homers and 17 RBI.
- Polanco is 75th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 32nd in RBI.
- Max Kepler is slashing .234/.339/.426 this season for the Twins.
- Gio Urshela is batting .235 with an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .294 this season.
Astros and Twins Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/6/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Tigers
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Tigers
W 5-0
Home
5/10/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
-
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
Twins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/5/2022
Orioles
L 5-3
Away
5/6/2022
Athletics
W 2-1
Home
5/7/2022
Athletics
W 1-0
Home
5/8/2022
Athletics
W 4-3
Home
5/10/2022
Astros
L 5-0
Home
5/11/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/12/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/13/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/14/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/15/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/16/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
11
2022
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)